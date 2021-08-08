Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Hold

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.40.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $114.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after buying an additional 292,343 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

