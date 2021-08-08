Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

AKBA opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $438.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.39% and a negative return on equity of 96.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1,182.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,193 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 2,488.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,134,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,368,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,868,000 after acquiring an additional 971,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 684,955 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 922,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 628,925 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Read More: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.