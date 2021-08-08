Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.600-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Albemarle also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.60-4.00 EPS.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $8.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.71. 1,651,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,302. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.29. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $227.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.90.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,255,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

