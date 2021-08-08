Aleph.im (ALEPH) Market Capitalization Reaches $19.94 Million

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 29% higher against the dollar. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $19.94 million and $490,693.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00054247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.85 or 0.00836658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00101307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00040072 BTC.

Aleph.im (ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,454,287 coins. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

