Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $280.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price trimmed by CLSA from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $301.81.
BABA stock opened at $196.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after buying an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,204,265,000 after acquiring an additional 227,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,107,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
