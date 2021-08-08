Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $280.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price trimmed by CLSA from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $301.81.

BABA stock opened at $196.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after buying an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,204,265,000 after acquiring an additional 227,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,107,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

