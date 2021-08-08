Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $300.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BABA. CLSA dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $301.81.

NYSE:BABA opened at $196.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,009,000 after acquiring an additional 39,776 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

