Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives $167.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALLK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ ALLK traded down $3.96 on Friday, reaching $78.65. 176,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,165. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $75.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.48.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts expect that Allakos will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $218,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.79, for a total value of $1,955,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,711 shares of company stock worth $8,774,813 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Allakos by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

