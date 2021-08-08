Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 2,893,767 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,492,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,893,767 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.41% of The Coca-Cola worth $946,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 844.4% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.64. 10,409,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,274,354. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $46.97 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $244.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.