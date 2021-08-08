Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,461,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,870,686 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,057,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. upped their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

APH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,609. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.06. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

