Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,399,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,002 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up 0.5% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.39% of Anthem worth $1,298,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 1,157.9% in the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,709 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its holdings in Anthem by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Anthem by 372.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after acquiring an additional 335,963 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.67.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $379.45. The company had a trading volume of 765,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.97. The stock has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.