Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,790,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 305,517 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CDW were worth $836,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CDW by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Mark Stevens grew its stake in CDW by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CDW by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in CDW by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,795 shares of company stock worth $2,975,582 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.05. 686,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.65. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $105.87 and a twelve month high of $192.72.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

