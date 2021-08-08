Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 289,936 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,864,486 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 289,936 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 0.8% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,981,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $162,231,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,733,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,318,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.74 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,921 shares of company stock valued at $653,433. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

