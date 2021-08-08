Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 60,622 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,427,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 60,622 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.34% of Danaher worth $651,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $307.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $308.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

