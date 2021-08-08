Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Alliant Energy updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.500-$2.640 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.50-2.64 EPS.

Shares of LNT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.80. 1,185,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,086. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.11.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

