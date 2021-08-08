AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $20.45 on Friday. AlloVir has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALVR shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.
AlloVir Company Profile
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.
