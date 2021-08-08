Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading 22.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001964 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $300.23 million and $73.93 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00048792 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002263 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00011516 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002625 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002436 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,004,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

