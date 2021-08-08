Alpha Quark Token (AQT) Achieves Market Cap of $65.02 Million

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.81 or 0.00008595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a total market capitalization of $65.02 million and $37.21 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Quark Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00054744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.69 or 0.00847871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00099727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00040568 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,073,681 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Quark Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Quark Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Quark Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Quark Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.