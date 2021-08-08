Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 7.1% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $2,714.77 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,765.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,513.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

