Alphacat Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $96,744.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphacat coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00044978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00124629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00145781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,822.97 or 1.00326439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.22 or 0.00794900 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alphacat Coin Profile

Alphacat’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars.

