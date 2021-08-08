Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALTG. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

ALTG stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $394.18 million, a P/E ratio of -29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $268.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Zachary E. Savas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,423.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $79,789.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,397.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

