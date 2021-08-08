Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) vs. Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Head to Head Review

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Altair Engineering has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Activision Blizzard has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Altair Engineering and Activision Blizzard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altair Engineering -0.44% 4.01% 1.89% Activision Blizzard 29.17% 17.44% 11.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altair Engineering and Activision Blizzard’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altair Engineering $469.92 million 11.46 -$10.50 million $0.08 895.75 Activision Blizzard $8.09 billion 7.93 $2.20 billion $3.25 25.36

Activision Blizzard has higher revenue and earnings than Altair Engineering. Activision Blizzard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altair Engineering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.9% of Altair Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Altair Engineering shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Altair Engineering and Activision Blizzard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altair Engineering 0 2 5 0 2.71 Activision Blizzard 0 1 18 0 2.95

Altair Engineering currently has a consensus target price of $69.40, indicating a potential downside of 3.15%. Activision Blizzard has a consensus target price of $114.95, indicating a potential upside of 39.45%. Given Activision Blizzard’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Activision Blizzard is more favorable than Altair Engineering.

Summary

Activision Blizzard beats Altair Engineering on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc. engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools. The Client Engineering Services segment engages in the provision of client engineering services to support customers with long-term, ongoing product design and development expertise. The company was founded by James Ralph Scapa in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc. engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform. The Blizzard Entertainment segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the PC platform. The King Digital Entertainment segment develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services, particularly on mobile platforms, such as Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

