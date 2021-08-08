Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Takes $207,000 Position in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 333.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 28,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMIN stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.53. JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $36.28.

