Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.21.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $29.82 on Friday. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,107,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,477.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,389,000 shares of company stock worth $88,854,940 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam purchased a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

