AltraVue Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

AltraVue Capital LLC trimmed its stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476,279 shares during the quarter. SIGA Technologies makes up 1.3% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 188.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 160.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,780. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $476.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.63.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.59% and a return on equity of 56.02%. The business had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SIGA shares. TheStreet cut shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SIGA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA).

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.