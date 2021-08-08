AltraVue Capital LLC Sells 656 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

AltraVue Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. UFP Technologies accounts for about 2.2% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 1.49% of UFP Technologies worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 30.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 479,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after buying an additional 112,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,526,000 after buying an additional 19,404 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 211,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after buying an additional 14,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

UFPT traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,525. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.11. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $69.46. The firm has a market cap of $514.24 million, a PE ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 0.93.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Daniel C. Croteau purchased 1,400 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $76,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,576.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

