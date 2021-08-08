Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Holdings Raised by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,477,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,804 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Ambev were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 234,793,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918,922 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ambev by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,169,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,971,100 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 111,830,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206,343 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Ambev by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 97,480,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,205,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ambev by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 64,715,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,562 shares in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.49. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Grupo Santander lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 target price on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.