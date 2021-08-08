Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.38.

Shares of AMTB stock opened at $23.36 on Thursday. Amerant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $888.43 million, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,782,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after acquiring an additional 148,333 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,211,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $920,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

