Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $87.94 and last traded at $87.70, with a volume of 15568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.13.

The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 606,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 113.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,738,000 after buying an additional 1,991,296 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ameren by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Ameren by 297.7% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 154,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,607,000 after buying an additional 115,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 79.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.27.

About Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

