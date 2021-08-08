American Electric Power Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 16,752 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 782% compared to the average daily volume of 1,899 call options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 28.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 592,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,140,000 after acquiring an additional 54,070 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $89.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

