American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director Sells $580,320.00 in Stock

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $580,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AWR opened at $90.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. American States Water has a one year low of $69.25 and a one year high of $92.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.05.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.51%.

AWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,998,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,900,000 after acquiring an additional 210,731 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,618,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 65.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of American States Water by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 99,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

