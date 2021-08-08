American States Water (NYSE:AWR) PT Raised to $98.00

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AWR. Barclays started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American States Water from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of AWR opened at $90.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.18. American States Water has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $92.07.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 57.51%.

In related news, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $580,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in American States Water by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American States Water by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in American States Water by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American States Water by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in American States Water by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American States Water Company Profile

