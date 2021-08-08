American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $24 million-$27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Superconductor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ AMSC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,076. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.31. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $355.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.12.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. Equities analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $123,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 717,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $113,182.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,557 shares of company stock worth $577,619. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

