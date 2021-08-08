American Vanguard (AVD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect American Vanguard to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.72%. On average, analysts expect American Vanguard to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

AVD opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $498.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.87. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVD. Roth Capital increased their target price on American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $82,839.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,250.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.