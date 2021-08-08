Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Announces Earnings Results

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35), Fidelity Earnings reports. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. Americold Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.340-$1.400 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.34-1.40 EPS.

COLD stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -744.20, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $41.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $227,940.00. Insiders sold a total of 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

