Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $5.61 Million Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,350 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

BAB stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

