Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $5.71 Million Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 144.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth $150,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SFIX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -62.94 and a beta of 2.01. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,732,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,388.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $1,426,721.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,240.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 519,317 shares of company stock valued at $29,122,296. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

