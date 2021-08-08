Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 1,317 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,848 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in City were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in City by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in City in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its stake in City by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $78.34 on Friday. City Holding has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $88.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.63.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.25. City had a net margin of 35.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that City Holding will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $120,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at $610,439.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $86,049.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

