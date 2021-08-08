Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 184,342 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 505.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,342 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.27% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4,805.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,540,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,543,000 after acquiring an additional 19,141,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $142,021,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,351,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6,890,222.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after buying an additional 2,135,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,093.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,480,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,706 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

