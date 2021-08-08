Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 9,400 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $122.95 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.32.

