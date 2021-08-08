Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 9,907 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,907 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.54% of Benchmark Electronics worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter worth $433,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $18,301,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter worth $863,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Shares of BHE stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 1.38%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 69.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHE. TheStreet downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju bought 1,800 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $47,466.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,900 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 222,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,888,724. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.