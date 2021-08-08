Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Lowered to $234.00 at SVB Leerink

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $238.00 to $234.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities reissued an underweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $230.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Amgen by 3,036.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Amgen by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after buying an additional 568,324 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $351,060,000 after buying an additional 242,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

