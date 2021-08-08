Amon (AMN) Trading Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last week, Amon has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Amon has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $1,526.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00052139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00014569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.29 or 0.00818884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00098462 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00039593 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

