Analysts Anticipate AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Post $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.21. AMETEK reported earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.6% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,174,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,233,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,042,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,303,000 after buying an additional 156,494 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,870,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,100,000 after buying an additional 69,492 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 19.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,808,000 after buying an additional 573,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,967,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,043,000 after buying an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $136.82. 1,174,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,942. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $94.90 and a 52 week high of $140.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

