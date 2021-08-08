Analysts Anticipate Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will report $4.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $3.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $19.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.08 billion to $19.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.14 billion to $20.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.51.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMC traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.89. 2,065,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,054. The stock has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $151.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

