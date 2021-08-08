Analysts Anticipate Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 173.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vista Oil & Gas.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of VIST opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $402.05 million, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03. Vista Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $4.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,623,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Oil & Gas (VIST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.