Analysts Anticipate Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to Post $0.02 EPS

Analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.04). Yelp reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%.

YELP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.16.

Shares of YELP stock traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $39.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,075,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,426. Yelp has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $173,612.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $154,604.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,122 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,085.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock worth $1,210,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 60,061 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,269 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,511 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 756,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 408,844 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

