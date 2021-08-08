Analysts Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is ($0.08). BJ’s Restaurants posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BJRI shares. Stephens dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.29. 238,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,717. The company has a market capitalization of $915.30 million, a PE ratio of -39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.31. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

