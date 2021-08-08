Analysts Expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.15. CURO Group posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CURO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $420,043.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $15,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,198,285 shares of company stock valued at $19,133,273 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OCO Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in CURO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $16,779,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CURO Group by 172.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after buying an additional 648,545 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CURO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $6,517,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CURO Group by 289.5% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in CURO Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,228,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CURO traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,207. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $708.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

