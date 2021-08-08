Analysts Expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.16. HomeStreet posted earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.92. The stock had a trading volume of 122,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,725. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $852.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.98. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Michel bought 8,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

