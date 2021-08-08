Analysts Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $832.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to report $832.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $688.00 million and the highest is $942.22 million. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $399.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 35.19%.

H has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at $33,666,656.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,619. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of H traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $75.48. 367,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.78. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

