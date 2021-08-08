Analysts Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $832.00 Million

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to report $832.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $688.00 million and the highest is $942.22 million. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $399.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 35.19%.

H has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at $33,666,656.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,619. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of H traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $75.48. 367,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.78. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.